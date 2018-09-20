Vyapam scam: Digvijaya Singh moves court against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti for tampering with evidence

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has moved a court and filed a complaint against Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Uma Bharti and few police officers for allegedly tampering electronic evidence related with the Vyapam scam.

The plea consisting of a 27,000-page annexure, was filed before Judge Suresh Singh of the special court in Bhopal seeking prosecution of Chouhan and Bharti.

In the plea, Singh has alleged that hard disk obtained from computer of Nitin Mohindra — one of the key accused in the scam has been tampered by few Indore police officials including the then Inspector General Vipin Maheshwari and Superintendent of Police of Crime Branch, Indore Dilip Soni to save Chouhan and other prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the case.

The Congress leader has also alleged that the Special Task Force (STF), which probed the case earlier and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ignored strong evidence against Chouhan,

Bharti and other BJP leaders. Bharti served as the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The hearing regarding Singh's plea is posted for 22 September.

The scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as "Vyapam"(Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).