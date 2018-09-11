VRO Hall Ticket 2018: TSPSC releases admit card for examination, check tspsc.gov.in for more updates

The Village Revenue Officer (VRO) hall ticket has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website. Candidates who applied for the TSPSC VRO exam can download it from tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC VRO exam 2018 follows a multiple-choice question format and it is supposed to be answered on a Optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet. The exam is scheduled to be held on 16 September.

Only those candidates with a valid admit card will be allowed to enter the exam hall. A vacancy of 700 seats for the VRO post was released. The TSPSC said that those who qualify in the TSPSC VRO examination, will be called in order of merit, community and category for verification of certificates for available vacancies.

Minimum qualifying marks for selection in the exam is, 40 percent for General Category and Other Castes, 35 percent for Backward Class, and 30 percent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, further relaxations could be made for SC/ST and BC candidates as per the Commission's discretion, The Indian Express reported.

Steps to download admit card for TSPSC VRO exam 2018

— Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

— Click on 'VRO Hall Ticket Download'

— Enter TSPSC ID and date of birth

— Download hall ticket and take a print out