Voices from the Lockdown: Firstpost's podcast explores the situation in J&K and Ladakh post-Art 370 abrogation

In Firstpost’s new podcast Voices from the Lockdown we speak with journalists and experts living under a communication blockade in the regions of Kashmir, Ladakh, and Jammu, exploring the politics, repercussions, and possible outcomes, to better understand the situation.

In the first episode, Greeshma Kuthar of Firstpost has a conversation with Srinagar-based journalist Javid Ahmad. He spoke with us through a landline, the only form of communication available in Kashmir. Recorded snippets of the conversation are included on the podcast.

Ahmad informs Firstpost about the condition of transport and trade, gives an overview of the effects of the communication blockade on the local people and journalism, details casualties of the blockade and protests, and explains the anxieties of the people. "Since there is no communication, nobody can call anybody... If something happens, the family of a person who leaves his home, his family back home doesn't know whether he is safe or unsafe," Ahmad explains.

Kashmir has been under security lockdown with a communication blockade since 5 August after the Centre abrogated special status granted to the state under the Constitution. Today is the 67th day of that curfew.

Firstpost will be releasing an episode of Voices from the Lockdown every day.