The last date to book the slot is 21 May. The slots are available for two mock tests and the final entrance examination

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the slot booking for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 from today, 17 May.

Those who have already registered for the entrance exam can book their slot by visiting the official website vit.ac.in. The last date to book the slot is 21 May. The slots are available for two mock tests and the final entrance examination.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to book the slots:

Step 1: Visit the website https://vit.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for slot booking

Step 3: A new page will open. Log in using email id and password

Step 4: Check the available time slots and select the suitable one

Step 5: Capture your image via the web camera

Step 6: Verify all the information and book the slot

Watch this video for taking guidance related to book the slot:

Here’s the direct link for slot-booking.

An e-admit card will be generated after the booking of the slots. The hall tickets will also be sent on the registered email id. Candidates can download the e-admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled as a Computer Based Test (CBT) through various exam centres across the country. Now, in view of the pandemic situation, it has been replaced by an Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE). The online exams will be held on 28, 29, and 31 May.

The last date to apply for VITEEE is 20 May.

Before the actual examination, students will be provided two mock tests. It is mandatory to take these mock tests failing which a candidate will not be allowed to take the final entrance exam.

Candidates have been advised to appear for the test through a desktop or a laptop. The selected device should have a speaker, mike, and video facility. In case the device does not have an audio device, a wired headphone can be connected after informing the proctor beforehand.