The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 results have been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today,

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 results have been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today, 12 June. Aspirants, who appeared for the test, can visit the official website vit.ac.in to check their scorecards. To access the results, candidates need to enter their application number and password.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check their VITEEE 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit the website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'VITEEE 2021 - Results' link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button to log in

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it. If required, take a printout

Here's the direct link: https://admissionresults.vit.ac.in/viteee/

The result carries a candidate's name, application number, gender, scores, and rank. It has been prepared on the basis of marks secured by applicants in the entrance test.

As per the website, listed below are the steps that candidates should follow after logging in:

- Check your rank

- Before proceeding, read the instructions carefully for counselling

- Choose the preferred programme, campus, category, specialisation/minor (if any)

- Before the deadline, edit or re-order your choices (if required)

- View your registered choices (programme/ campus/ category/ specialisation/minor)

- Seat allotment will be done on the basis of rank and preferred choices

Candidates are advised to not share their login credentials with anyone else for security reaons and they should provide as many choices as possible for the purpose of seat allotment.

Aspirants, who secured a rank within 1 lakh, will be eligible to be a part of the counselling process scheduled to take place from 21 June to 16 July in four phases.

The entrance exam was held on 28, 29, and 31 May in remote-proctored mode while a re-exam was conducted on 10 June for aspirants who couldn't appear for the exam due to technical reasons.