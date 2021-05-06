VITEEE 2021 dates announced; apply by 20 May at viteee.ac.in, check eligibility criteria
The application fee for those applying from an online web browser is Rs 1,150, while those using the mobile app will have to pay Rs 1,050
The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 will be conducted in remote-proctored online mode on 28, 29 and 31 May. Aspirants can visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in - to apply for the exam. The application window is open till 20 May.
Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in
Step 2: Register on the website to create a new user account
Step 3: Sign in to your account and fill in the required details in the application
Step 4: Upload your signature and photograph
Step 5: After saving the details, pay the fee
Step 6: Submit your VITEEE 2021 form
Step 7: Download the form. If required, take a printout
The non-refundable application fee for those applying from an online web browser is Rs 1,150, while those using the mobile app will have to pay Rs 1,050. Applicants who will be appearing for the exam from an abroad test centre should pay the equivalent of $50 in Indian Rupees.
The exam will have a total of 125 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English. Candidates who studied Biology in 12th standard will be eligible for BTech Biomedical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.
