VITEEE 2019 slot booking opens; candidates can choose exam centre, time at vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2019 slot booking: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) began the slot booking process for the VITEEE 2019 examination on Thursday on its official website.

Candidates can book a slot, including the time and centre, for the common entrance examination held for admissions into the B-Tech course at VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal.

These steps can be followed to book a slot:

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘VITEEE 2019 – slot booking’ under ‘bulletin board’

Step 3: Click on ‘slot booking opened’ link

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Select exam centre, date and city and preview details

Step 6: Admit card will appear

The entrance examination, which was rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections, will be held between 10 to 21 April.

