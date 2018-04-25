VITEEE 2018: Vellore Institute of Technology to announce results on or before 27 April; check your rank at vit.ac.in

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will declare the result of VITEEE 2018 in online mode on or before 27 April.

To check their results, candidates have to go the VIT website and log in to the result portal using their application number and date of birth. The result will contain information like rank obtained by the candidate in the entrance examination. VIT will also send the rank to the candidate’s registered mobile number; however scores will not be sent individually to the candidate’s mobile number or by any other means. Exam authorities will use the rank list to shortlist candidates for counselling and seat allotment.

Important dates

Event Date VITEEE 2018 Exam 4-15 April Declaration of Result On or before 27 April Counselling Phase I 9 to 11 May, 2018

How to check the result?

VITEEE entrance exam was conducted in online mode from 4-15 April, 2018. To check the result of the entrance exam, follow the steps given below:

• Go to the official website of VIT

• Click on the result link

• Log in to the portal using your application number and date of birth

• On successful log in, the result will be displayed on screen

Details mentioned in VITEEE Result

The VITEEE result will carry the following details:

• Name of the candidate

• Roll Number

• Application number

• Gender

• Score

• Rank

Candidates must note that the institute will not send scores of the entrance exam by post or any other means. The merit rank of the candidate, which will be published alongside the result, however, will be sent to registered mobile numbers of the candidates. To get the complete details of the result, candidates will have to login and access the same.

What after results?

Since counselling is the next step that will come up after the results are announced, candidates are advised to check the VITEEE cutoff to understand the previous year trends to know which branch, campus they are likely to get admissions for. The cutoff is the closing rank for which admissions may be offered.

VITEEE counselling schedule

RANK DATE DAY Rank 1 - 8000 May 9, 2018 Wednesday Rank 8001 - 14000 May 10, 2018 Thursday Rank 14001 - 20000 May 11, 2018 Friday

Counselling and seat allotment procedure

VITEEE Counselling will be a single-window process and may be held from 9 to 11 May, 2018 for the first phase. Candidates will be shortlisted for counselling based on their ranks in the entrance exam. Here is a brief of VITEEE 2018 counselling process:

• Advance payment of counselling fee: Candidates shortlisted for counselling have to make a payment of Rs 50,000 ( including a non-refundable counselling processing fee of Rs. 12,000). The payment should be in the form of DD drawn in favour VIT University and payable at Vellore.

• Attend counselling in person on assigned date: Candidates need to be present in person for counselling which will be conducted across multiple sessions and dates. Candidates will be intimated about the dates through SMSs and the detail will also be published on the institute website.

• Document verification: The candidate will be allowed to sit in the seat allotment process post successful document verification.

• Allotment of seats: Candidates will be called for counselling according to their All India Rank (AIR) in the entrance exam. Higher ranked candidates will be given preference during the counselling and seat allotment process. The number of seats available at any given moment will be displayed at the counselling centre, based on which the candidate will be able to pick his or her choice. Additionally, at the end of a day’s counselling, the branch-wise seats that are available will be uploaded on the VIT website.

Documents to be submitted during counselling

• Class X Board Certificate as a proof of date of birth or any other age certificate

• Mark sheet of qualifying exam ( Class 12 Hall ticket if result is awaited)

• Community certificate by candidates belonging to SC or ST category

• Nativity certificate (by candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.)

• Demand Draft for Rs 50,000/- drawn in favour of ‘VIT University’, payable at Vellore.

On the day of counselling, the candidate must also not forget to bring along the e-Admit card, counselling admit card and a copy of the VITEEE result.

