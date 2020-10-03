Visva Bharati University releases provisional merit list for UG, PG courses; check at vbu.ucanapply.com

The varsity prepares separate merit list for each course. The list entails details of all shortlisted applicants and also the total number of seats that are available

The Visva Bharati University (VBU) has released the provisional merit list for undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result online at vbu.ucanapply.com.

The Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 incorporates personal details such as name of candidate, gender, roll number, marks, category and remarks apart from other details. It also shows the total number of seats in the course for which the merit list is applicable. The Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 is prepared for each course separately.

Here's how to check the Visva Bharati 2020 result.

Candidates need to first go to the official website- vbu.ucanapply.com. They need to click on the result links. The Visva Bharati 2020 merit list opens in the pdf format. Candidates need to search for their application number and check the provisional merit list.

Here is the direct link to check the Visva Bharati result 2020: http://vbu.ucanapply.com/resultsheetvbu/

Visva Bharati started its admission process for the current academic year on 10 August through online registration only, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A senior official had told The Telegraph that they will prepare the merit list (of applicants) within a month and ask the (selected) students to get admitted online.

According to the official, they were to verify student testimonials once situation improved. If a testimonial is found to be fraudulent during physical documentation, the admission stands to be cancelled.