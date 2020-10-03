Visva Bharati University releases provisional merit list for UG, PG courses; check at vbu.ucanapply.com
The varsity prepares separate merit list for each course. The list entails details of all shortlisted applicants and also the total number of seats that are available
The Visva Bharati University (VBU) has released the provisional merit list for undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result online at vbu.ucanapply.com.
The Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 incorporates personal details such as name of candidate, gender, roll number, marks, category and remarks apart from other details. It also shows the total number of seats in the course for which the merit list is applicable. The Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 is prepared for each course separately.
Here's how to check the Visva Bharati 2020 result.
Candidates need to first go to the official website- vbu.ucanapply.com. They need to click on the result links. The Visva Bharati 2020 merit list opens in the pdf format. Candidates need to search for their application number and check the provisional merit list.
Here is the direct link to check the Visva Bharati result 2020: http://vbu.ucanapply.com/resultsheetvbu/
Visva Bharati started its admission process for the current academic year on 10 August through online registration only, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A senior official had told The Telegraph that they will prepare the merit list (of applicants) within a month and ask the (selected) students to get admitted online.
According to the official, they were to verify student testimonials once situation improved. If a testimonial is found to be fraudulent during physical documentation, the admission stands to be cancelled.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 50,000 for each Durga Puja committee in West Bengal
The chief minister also announced a one time grant of Rs 2,000 for 75,000 hawkers of the state as they had faced a difficult time due to the lockdown
ICMR's second nationwide sero survey completed; researchers say data from hotspots scrubbed from report
The scrubbed data included relatively high prevalence rates in districts in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Calcutta.
UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner
The government plans to sponsor a challenge study set to begin in January, and may announce it to the public next week.