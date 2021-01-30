Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 106 teaching posts at visvabharati.ac.in

Candidates can apply for the teaching positions on or before 27 February until 6 pm. There are 53 vacancies for Associate Professor, 33 seats for the post of Professor and 20 for Assistant Professor

Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal has invited applications for the recruitment of professionals in the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Candidates who are interested in the posts and eligible to apply are advised to visit the official website of the varsity at visvabharati.ac.in and go through the details of the recruitment procedure.

Candidates can register for the posts online till 6 pm on 27 February. The recruitment drive is looking forward to shortlist candidates for as many as 106 vacant posts.

While 53 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 33 seats are vacant for the post of Professor and 20 for Assistant Professor.

There are also specified educational qualifications required for different posts for a candidate to become eligible to apply.

As per Jagran Josh, a Professor must have a PhD degree in the allied/concerned/relevant discipline, and must have some published work. They must be actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of ten research publications in the peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC)-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.

The official recruitment notification stated that an Associate Professor must have a good academic record with a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines. Also, they must hold a Master's degree with at least 55 percent marks.

Lastly, an Assistant Professor must be a Postgraduate with a Master's degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/relevant/allied discipline from any Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the notification before applying. The varsity will not be paying any Travelling Allowance (TA) for appearing in the interview.

Here is the direct link to apply: https://vbrec.samarth.edu.in/