Vistara cancels four flights to and from Delhi, diverts five others owing to poor visibility, smog; IndiGo systems down across networks

As Delhi and surrounding NCR regions battle deteriorating air pollution levels on Monday, Vistara airlines cancelled four of their Delhi-bound flights citing poor visibility due to smog, CNN-News18 reported.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced they cancellation and delay of several flights after its system crashed, according to reports. Many IndiGo flights were also cancelled due to poor visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding the national capital.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Vistara diverted several flights, including UK810 from Bangalore, UK946 from Ahmedabad, UK832 from Chennai and UK856 from Goa to Amritsar. The UK813 bound to Delhi from Kochi has been diverted to Mumbai. Four of the carrier's flights including the UK813 from Delhi to Bangalore, UK814 from Bangalore to Delhi, UK977 from Delhi to Mumbai and UK950 from Mumbai to Delhi were cancelled.

#TravelUpdate : Due to unusually poor visibility for this time of the year at Delhi, arrivals and departures may both be affected. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK <flight no> to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) November 4, 2019

India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning and that it expects operations at airports to be impacted as a result. "All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," IndiGo said in a statement.

#6ETravelAdvisory : Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 4, 2019

IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, is India's largest carrier with a nearly 50 percent share of the domestic market. Affected passengers took to Twitter to express outrage and raise concerns about the situation.

Hey @IndiGo6E I took fast forward for the 6E 831 because i had a meeting at work...now I am waiting for 30 minutes at the baggage belt and am told to wait another 15-20...its unbelievable! — shinjini kumar (@shinjini9) November 4, 2019

Thousands of people are standing in que at airport for indigo flights without any clarity abt when they start luggage check in and boarding, after an hour it got started without giving any seat number. It's like rumaal rakho pehle style... Great going #Indigo #aviation — Santosh Kumar Pandey (@santoshpandey12) November 4, 2019

Seating in an #Indigo flight since 2 hours with an infant. The crew is clueless of the issue. #SystemsDown all-india. The struggle ia beyond description @IndiGo6E. Flight me baithke railway wali feeling!! — Boni Mukherjee (@MukherjeeBoni) November 4, 2019

Indigo Flight system at Mumbai moves to manual mode as server blip stops all check in operations

#indigo #mumbai #system — Krishnanand bhat (@Krishnanandbha5) November 4, 2019

With inputs from agencies

