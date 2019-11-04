Associate Partner

Vistara cancels four flights to and from Delhi, diverts five others owing to poor visibility, smog; IndiGo systems down across networks

India FP Staff Nov 04, 2019 15:17:14 IST

  • Vistara airlines on Monday cancelled four of their Delhi-bound flights citing poor visibility due to smog

  • Air carrier IndiGo also announced cancellation and delays of several flights after its system crashed, according to reports

  • Many IndiGo flights were also cancelled due to poor visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding in the national capital

As Delhi and surrounding NCR regions battle deteriorating air pollution levels on Monday, Vistara airlines cancelled four of their Delhi-bound flights citing poor visibility due to smog, CNN-News18 reported.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced they cancellation and delay of several flights after its system crashed, according to reports. Many IndiGo flights were also cancelled due to poor visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding the national capital.

Vistara diverted several flights, including UK810 from Bangalore, UK946 from Ahmedabad, UK832 from Chennai and UK856 from Goa to Amritsar. The UK813 bound to Delhi from Kochi has been diverted to Mumbai. Four of the carrier's flights including the UK813 from Delhi to Bangalore, UK814 from Bangalore to Delhi, UK977 from Delhi to Mumbai and UK950 from Mumbai to Delhi were cancelled.

India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning and that it expects operations at airports to be impacted as a result. "All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, is India's largest carrier with a nearly 50 percent share of the domestic market. Affected passengers took to Twitter to express outrage and raise concerns about the situation.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 15:17:14 IST

