India

Viral Video: Man takes impression of daughter's feet to start new business, wins hearts

The clip was shared by a Twitter user yesterday and has garnered over 5.5 lakh views since then

FP Trending April 08, 2022 19:57:24 IST
Viral Video: Man takes impression of daughter's feet to start new business, wins hearts

Representational image. Unsplash@fengo

A video of a girl's feet impression being put on new vehicles has gone viral on social media. Captioned “Betiya are blessings,” the video shows a family taking the girl’s feet impression on new trucks before they start their new business.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @aapki_harsha yesterday and has garnered over 5.5 lakh views since then. Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, a user tweeted “Jai Mata Di, while another wrote “I did the same thing when I bought a land for the first time I hold my 2 year old daughter in hands n put her feet first and then I n other family members stepped into the land. For next one, did the same with my son.”


While another wrote, “Must Watch. Daughters are real fairies.”


Many people pointed out that while not all parents treat their girls like this, but those who do should be praised. Some users also appreciated the family in the video for following Indian culture. One of them wrote, “Such a heartwarming video this is. I am sure his business will reach greater heights since Maa Durga blessed that.”


However, there were another set of people who were quick to criticize the tradition for being discriminatory towards boys. A user wrote, “Biased sides always exist, My sister is treated like this, Whereas me as a boy, just as an object to earn…”


In response to the criticism, @aapki_harsha tweeted, why are people finding it discriminatory, even I have a son. Why do we want to take everything in a wrong way. Why can’t we just enjoy the beautiful video, if daughters are angels, a son is a treasure.


What are your thoughts about the video?

 

Updated Date: April 08, 2022 20:06:01 IST

