While culinary experiments have long been a part of our lives, the practice of giving innovative twists to classic recipes has often divided social media users. The latest food item to join the list is the idli popsicle, with even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor noticing the dish.

A picture on the internet has gone viral due to the ‘idli ice-cream’. The image shows the idlis being served on an ice cream stick. Shaped like popsicles, the dish has been modified like this by a Bengaluru restaurant for making it easier for customers to eat the savoury rice cake by dipping the popsicle in chutney and sambhar.

The famous South Indian dish, Idli and Sambar was given a creative twist by a restaurant in Bengaluru-- idli on an ice cream stick dipped in Sambar and Chutney. pic.twitter.com/OQipjwhChb — Sheeba Thattil 🇳🇿 (@SheebaThattil) October 1, 2021

Social media users were left divided by the image. Many praised the restaurant for its creative approach towards idlis.

Some people found the concept strange and said they wanted social media to leave idli out of any culinary experiments.

Others were confused as to whether the white popsicle was idli or ice cream.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also weighed in on the concept, calling it “absurd but practical”.

This is not the first food item in recent days that has trended on social media. Just a few days ago, internet users were left disgusted by the combination of butter chicken golgappas. The dish featured butter chicken being stuffed as the filling in the crunchy golgappas instead of the standard tangy water and spicy potato one. The golgappas are garnished with sev and mint on top of them.

Many users found that the concept of experimenting with food had been taken too far with this particular dish.

Other dishes that have left social media users bewildered include mango ice cream chaat with grated cheese. A video from Vadodara went viral, showing a street vendor giving a cold and cheesy twist to the Gujarati savoury street snack dabeli.

People were also left appalled by the concept of the Maggi milkshake that went viral on the internet some time ago. The picture showed milkshakes with Maggi noodles mixed in them and garnered derisive reactions from social media users.