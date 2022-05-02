Viral: Father sends daughter matrimonial match, start-up owner offers job to him

Recently, a dad forwarded a probable groom’s profile to his daughter but ended up in for an odd surprise as his daughter Udita Pal made the most inventive use of the matrimony site.

Finding a perfect partner for their children or getting them married off to the right person is every parent’s dream. Sometimes relatives do the needful in looking for alliances while others register their sons and daughters on matrimonial websites for the correct match.

Pal is the co-founder of Bengaluru-based firm, Salt. It is a fin-tech platform that facilitates international transactions.

Taking her dad by surprise, Pal attempted to hire the man whose profile her father had sent to consider for marriage. She also went ahead and shared a screenshot of her conversation with her father when he got to know what she had done.

“Can we talk? Urgent,” Pal’s father's text reads. He then questions her “You know what you did?” in the second text. Following this, the father adds, “You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites. What to tell his father now?”

Few minutes later, the worried dad texts again saying that he saw her message wherein Pal gave the guy an interview link and asked for his resume. After reading her dad’s messages, Pal finally replies to them saying, with seven years of great experience in fin-tech, her company is hiring now.

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Pal captioned her tweet with a note reading “What getting disowned from father looks like.”

Further giving an update on what happened next, Pal claimed that the man (alliance for marriage) asked for a salary of Rs 62 lakh per annum and ESOPs, which she clearly stated that her company couldn't afford. She also added that her father has deleted her matrimonial profile from the official website.

Since being shared online, Pal's post has garnered thousands of likes. The entire conversation has amused social media users. So much so that even popular matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com came forward to help Pal find the “perfect life partner”.

Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022

What do you think of this father-daughter episode?