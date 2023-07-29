Violence-hit Manipur resumes campaign for biometric capture of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

The government of Manipur on Saturday resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all “illegal” immigrants from Myanmar in the on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

Manipur shares a border with Myanmar which has been facing instability since a military coup in 2021.

“On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today,” the release said.

The release said that a team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants in Imphal East District today.

“A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of State Government Officers in this campaign, assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa, Imphal East District today,” it said.

“The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The same is targeted for completion by September 2023,” the release added.

Manipur violence

Over 160 people have been killed in ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May. Violence broke out after tribal groups organised a rally on 3 May against the Manipur High Court’s direction to the state government to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Meitei community.

With inputs from agencies