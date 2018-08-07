Violence erupts at Manipur University between protesting students, unidentified group; police fire tear gas shells

Imphal: A clash had broken out between the protesting students and a group of people that demanded "resumption of classes" at Manipur University in Imphal West district, where prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC had been in force since 25 July, a senior official said.

Police had to fire tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the mob, he said. "A group of people, with no possible affiliation, entered into a heated altercation with the students, who were holding silent protests at the Institute on Monnday under the aegis of Manipur University Students Union (MUSU). The altercation soon led to a clash, prompting police to take action," the official said.

Academic activities at the central university have been under suspension for over two months as teachers, students and staff members there have been demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor AP Pandey over allegations of administrative negligence and financial irregularities. The district administration, last week, issued a separate order preventing demonstrations in and around the university.

Despite the prohibitory orders, the agitators, after the altercation, tried to take out a rally from the main gate of the institute on Monday, the officer said. "The police officers had to fire tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the local people as well as the students, who turned violent after they were stopped from taking out the rally," he added.

A MUSU functionary said four students have sustained injuries in the clash, a claim refuted by the police officers. He also said that similar rallies were taken out on Monday at Senapati, Kangpok and Churachandpur districts by the students' bodies.

"In Senapati district, which has a predominant Naga population, at least 2000 protesters participated in a rally on Monday. At Churachandpur and Kangpok districts, too, the students took to the streets, seeking redressal of their grievances," the MUSU member added.

L Debananda, a spokesperson of Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), said the situation at the university changed for worse after the police last week dismantled a makeshift camp of the agitating bodies at the entrance gate of the university.

Additionally, the detention of a MUSU functionary over charges that he defaced the images of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tore posters of his flagship programmes also infuriated the students, he claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar had on Sunday appealed to the protesting students and teachers to cooperate with the HRD Ministry and the state government in restoring normalcy at the university. He also urged the agitators to keep faith in the administration, which has the "best interests of the students"

in mind.

Pandey was sent on a month's leave on 2 August on the advice of Union HRD Ministry. He was replaced by professor W Vishwanath Singh. An inquiry committee, constituted by the ministry last month, is currently looking into the allegations of negligence and irregularities