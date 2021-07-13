Vinayaka Chaturthi: Date, puja timings and significance of auspicious day

The occasion holds significance for the devotees of Lord Ganesha. It is also called Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi wherein Varad means asking God to fulfill any desires of the devotees

Vinayaka Chaturthi is going to be celebrated today on Tuesday, 13 July. According to the Hindu Vedic calendar Panchang, the day will be celebrated in the month of Ashadha. The occasion holds significance for the devotees of Lord Ganesha. It is also called Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi wherein Varad means asking God to fulfill any desires of the devotees.

Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi

The tithi for Vinayaka Chaturthi will begin on 13 July at 8:24 am and will go on till 8:02 am on 14 July, Wednesday.

Vinayaka Chaturthi puja timings

Devotees of Lord Ganesha can perform puja starting from 11:25 am of 13 July and will continue till 14 July, 2:03 pm.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat and Puja Vidhi

Those devotees of Lord Ganesha who celebrate the Vinayaka Chaturthi take a bath early in the morning and fast on this day. In order to follow the ritual, they consume fruits and milk. Other food items that do not contain onion and garlic can also be consumed. Devotees fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi maintain celibacy and also do not consume non-vegetarian food items.

The Vinayaka Chaturthi puja can be performed by devotees by lighting a candle or incense stick in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol. Modaks, Chandan, kumkum and flowers are offered to him on this occasion. The devotees pray to Lord Ganesha after giving him the offerings. The recital of Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Katha is also performed by some devotees while Ganesh Aarti may also be performed.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance

This day marks the monthly birthday of Lord Ganesha who is considered to be the one who removes all obstacles. He is called Vighnaharta by his devotees which means a person who removes difficulties. Devotees believe that praying to him can reduce their troubles and lead them into a prosperous life.