Vinay Dube, ex-CEO of Jet Airways and GoAir, plans to launch new domestic airline by end of 2021
Dube has roped in his former colleagues, Praveen Iyer and Nikhil Ved for the venture. Reports added that Dube has also held discussions with aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing
Vinay Dube, the former chief executive officer of GoAir airlines and now-defunct Jet Airways is mulling to launch a budget domestic airline by the end of this year, reports said. On Wednesday, Dube met officials of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the matter.
Dube has roped in his former colleagues, Praveen Iyer and Nikhil Ved for the venture, Business Standard reported. Both Iyer and Ved have worked at Jet Airways. The report added that Dube has also held discussions with aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.
The report quoted a source as saying that the Union ministry has been approached for a no-objection certificate. "A lot of groundwork has been done and the team is looking for investors to raise funds," the source said.
Dube had joined GoAir as its CEO in February 2020 and quit the post in August. His stint with Jet Airways began in 2017 and ended in May 2019, a month after the airline shut down due to financial problems.
In addition to these, he has worked with Delta Airlines for a decade, and also with American Airlines and Sabre Inc, CNBC-TV18 reported.
The Hindu BusinessLine quoted sources as saying that the discussion between Dube and civil aviation ministry officials was not just about the proposed airline. "There are many independent reasons for him to meet the Ministry, besides the airline itself, however, the progress on the airline was one of the reasons for the meeting," the report quoted a source as saying. The report, however, did not specify the details of the discussion about other agendas.
The report added that Dube conveyed a "premature, yet firm" plan to launch the new airline. "The sources had also added that the airline was likely to be a low-cost-carrier," the report said.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
After flyers protest, government set to review airlines’ decision of levying fee on all seats during web check-in
IndiGo has been levying charges for web check-in from 14 November. Earlier IndiGo passengers were able to choose certain seats, including aisle seats, free of cost while making the selection online
Work still in progress on changes to 5/20 norms: civil aviation ministry
The proposed rules stipulate that a new start-up domestic airline will only be allowed to operate on those international routes to begin with, which are more than six hours of flight from India.
Aviation policy: Indians living in small towns have cause for cheer, airlines sulk
The grouse of incumbents like Jet Airways, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir has been the dilution of the regressive 5/20 rule.