Villagers lynch driver after truck crushes two-year-old to death in Jharkhand's Dumka district

Dumka: A truck driver was lynched by a group of locals in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday, after his vehicle ran over and killed a two-year-old boy. The child has been identified as Subit Marandi.

The incident occurred near Subit's house in Simanijore village when he was walking on the road with his sister.

Following the accident, the villagers caught the driver and beat him to death.

"The child was going with his sister when the truck hit him and he died. His sister shouted, the villagers gathered and beat the driver, resulting in his death," Dumka Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pujya Prakash said. (ANI)