India is a breeding ground for talent. But many of the talented people go unnoticed because of the lack of awareness and opportunities. We bet you must have seen those kinds of people at some point of your life who give their performance, like dancing, singing, etc. on the streets or in local trains, and make your jaw drop with their amazing talent. These are the people who fail to get the attention of the media despite having talent. There are many people in this country who exhibit great skills in sports, and they are the lost gems who can make India proud at international level.

Recently, a video has been posted on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, in which a village boy can be seen performing amazing flips like a gymnast. This video was shared to Mahindra by his friend who saw this boy performing in a village near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

In the video, a boy can be seen running really fast to build up his momentum, and then, do flips in the air multiple times. And these are no normal flips, these flips look like they are being performed by some Marvel superhero. He just lands perfectly after showing his jaw dropping stunt.

And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli) pic.twitter.com/DXBcGQjMX0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022

“And after the Gold rush for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track.”, Mahindra titled his post.

The post has now over 3.6 lakh views, and more than 3,000 retweets. One user made an eye-opening comment saying, “We always had talent in our country but there is always lack of good support, academies, sports institutes to shape this talent. We have a history full of corrupt governments and corrupt systems in our beautiful nation. Every politician wants to become rich once they get elected.”.

Anand Mahindra is known for tweeting insightful and inspirational posts. This time as well, he has brought the importance of promoting young talent to everyone's attention.