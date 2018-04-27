Vijay Mallya says voting in Karnataka elections his democratic right, but laments inability to travel to India

London: Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who had represented Karnataka twice in the Rajya Sabha, said on Friday it was his democratic right to vote in the state Assembly polls, but lamanted that he cannot travel to India, where he is wanted to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The 62-year-old former businessman parliamentarian had first represented Karnataka as the member of the Upper House of Parliament between 10 April, 2002 and 9 April, 2008.

"It is my democratic right to vote in Karnataka, but as you know I am here and cannot travel," he told reporters outside the Westminster Magistrate's Court in connection with a hearing in his ongoing extradition trial, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving an amount of around Rs 9,000 crores, as well as money laundering cases.

He was re-elected for the Rajya Sabha from the southern state on 1 July, 2010 and resigned on May 5, 2016 before his the expiry of his term on 30 June, 2016. He is in the UK since March 2016.

When asked about his opinion on the Karnataka polls, he said "I haven't been following the politics so closely, so I have no opinion (on the polls)."

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held across the state on 12 May. The results will be out on 15 May.