Vijay Mallya controversy LATEST updates: Union minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at Congress and said that the previous UPA government had been lenient on Kingfisher Airlines and had given the company various loans.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that all the people who ran away from the country had ties with leaders from the Narendra Modi government.
Congress' social media launched a scathing attack on BJP and finance minister Arun Jaitley over finance minister's alleged role in Vijay Mallya's escape from India. Congress shared tweets mocking the party and the finance minister and called it 'bhrashtachar bromance'.
As senior Congress and BJP leaders sparred over the alleged meeting between Jaitley and fugitive Mallya in the "corridors of Parliament", it is important to remember the relevant problem. The real issue isn't the alleged meeting but the loopholes in extradition treaties matter. The real issue that political parties should debate over why it is so difficult to extradite fugitives such as Mallya. Rather than indulging in heated political debates which is going nowhere, parties should find ways of using India’s economic and strategic clout to shut loopholes in extradition treaties which allow fugitives to live elsewhere without the fear of being brought to justice.
Stepping up attack against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over his meeting with Vijay Mallya in Parliament, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that it is a clear cut case of collusion. "Arun Jaitley first claimed that he never met Vijay Mallya, but Mallya met him in the corridor and informed that he was going to London. Why didn't the finance minister then inform the CBI or ED?" Raising further questions over Mallya's escape from the country, Rahul asked why was the lookout notice tweaked. "The notice issued for Vijay Mallya was changed to the inform notice. No one can do this other than CBI. They should clarify if they did this on their own or were orders given to CBI," asked the Congress chief.
Congress press conference is underway. Party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot and PL Punia are addressing the media. Claiming that Congress has proof of Jaitley and Mallya meeting, Punia said that he had informed the media of Jaitley-Mallya meeting. "They have been quiet for one and a half year. Jaitley has addressed the Parliament ever since but he never mentioned the meeting (however small). This is breach of trust. There is CCTV footage of the two meeting. If proven wrong I will quit politics, or Jaitley ji should quit," said Punia.
BJP, in a press conference, upped the ante in the ongoing Mallya-Jaitley controversy and said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has "gone on back-foot over Kingfisher Airlines. "Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Sometimes it seems the Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy. Benefits that Gandhi family got out of Kingfisher Airlines via business class upgradation, free tickets etc is in public domain."
Stepping up their attack against Congress and their allegations, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress' friendship with Mallya is well-known. "Who used to go to parties in Goa? Who used to be his guests abroad?" Pradhan told reporters that the guilty are making the maximum noise. "Won't let him go, as long as Narendra Modi is PM, however strong might the fugitive be, he'll be brought back," Pradhan added.
Congress leader PL Punia claimed that he saw both "Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya having a discussion in the Central Hall of the Parliament. This can be can verified with CCTV footage from that day."
Mallya's allegations gave a chance to the Opposition, especially, the Congress to question the government and ask why was Mallya allowed to leave. The government must explain how and why Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. The government, Congress said, was fully complicit in the flight of people like Mallya and others from the country. Singhvi said that the country wants to know what transpired during the meetings between Mallya and Jaitley. "The government should now explain how and why he was allowed to leave and what transpired at those meetings. The nation wants to know," he said.
Opposition parties Wednesday latched on to Vijay Mallya's statement he had met Arun Jaitley before leaving India, and demanded a probe into the fugitive liquor baron's claim, which was rubbished by the finance minister as "factually false".
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately order an independent probe into Mallya's "extremely serious allegations" and Jaitley should step down while the investigation is underway. The claim made by Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, has triggered a political storm, with the Congress saying the government must explain how and why Mallya was allowed to leave India.
Jaitley, however, said he never gave Mallya an appointment after becoming a minister in 2014, but the liquor baron misused his position as an MP to accost him once in Parliament. Soon after Jaitley's rebuttal, Mallya appeared to tone down the seriousness of his claim, saying it was not a "formal meeting" and he only "happened to meet" the minister, when he told him he was going to London. Mallya also said he was not "tipped off" by anyone to flee the country.
Reacting on the issue, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "I learn from my sources that the Lookout Notice issued by CBI for Mallya was modified from "Block Departure" to "Report Departure" on October 24, 2015 on orders from someone in MoF. Who? (sic)"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, described as "absolutely shocking" the revelation by Mallya and asked, "Why did the finance minister hide this information till now?" "Absolutely shocking. PM Modi meets Neerav (sic) Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know," Kejriwal said on Twitter.
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, a former union finance minister who has been critical of Jaitley and his handling of the ministry, said the entire BJP leadership, not just the finance minister, must come clean on its ties with Mallya. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the government was "fully complicit" in the flight of Mallya and Punjab National Bank fraud accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from India. "Everybody was complacent and everybody was aware... Whether it was - a casual meeting or a structured meeting. We need proper disclosures, full inquiries on this," he said. Singhvi said the moot question remains why was no action taken before Mallya fled the country. He said Mallya's claim is a vindication of the Congress's stand that the government always knew about the fleeing defaulters. He said India wants to know what transpired during the meeting between Mallya and Jaitley.
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Mallya's escape reconfirmed how Modi government "enables big defaulters to loot public money and scoot". "The fundamental point is how he got away despite 'lookout notices'?" Yechury tweeted while mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by tagging a picture of him performing yoga by resting on a stone and facing the sky.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the entire NDA government was "hand in glove" with scamsters and absconders. "They hatched a plot to loot hundreds of thousands of crores. PM and FM must respond on this," Yadav said in a tweet.
Terming Mallya's offer to settle overdue loans of more than Rs 9,000 crore to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines as "bluff offers", Jaitley said he did not even take the papers the liquor baron was carrying during that brief encounter. Mallya, 62, is fighting numerous lawsuits in the UK and back home over fraud and money-laundering allegations as well as an extradition to India.
"I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the Finance Minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That is the truth," he told reporters outside a London court hearing a case for his extradition. The verdict in the extradition case will be announced on 10 December.
The Congress also said on its official Twitter handle that Mallya met Jaitley "several times" before escaping the country to discuss a settlement plan. "In spite of this, the BJP government allowed him to flee with thousands of crores debt. Do we need anymore proof that this govt. is in the pocket of crony capitalists." Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Mallya's revelation shows that the BJP is running "a travel, tour and immigration agency for looters to settle abroad". "Vijay Mallya left India with the country's money after a farewell from Arun Jaitley. Chowkidaar nahin, Bhagidaar hai (Not a watchman, but a partner)," he tweeted in Hindi.
17:54 (IST)
Serious crisis for Modi govt and Arun Jaitley: Ashutosh
17:19 (IST)
Since 2010, UPA has violated all norms for Vijay Mallya: Piyush Goyal
17:17 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi should himself resign: Piyush Goyal
"PL Punia should clarify what his remarks were about. He himself seems to be confused about some details," Piyush Goyal said.
"Rahul Gandhi should resign because of all the financial frauds he is involved in," Goyal added.
17:10 (IST)
This is a jugalbandi of lies between Rahul Gandhi and Vijay Mallya: Piyush Goyal
"Has this government ever done any favours for Vijay Mallya?" Union minister Piyush Goyal said.
"This is a jugalbandi of creating lies between Rahul Gandhi and Vijay Mallya," he further said.
"Rahul Gandhi must clarify why loans were given to Kingfisher Airlines," Goyal said.
17:07 (IST)
Congress had bailed out Vijay Mallya: Piyush Goyal
"Manmohan Singh had himself told reporters when UPA was in power that private airlines like Kingfisher needed to be saved," said Piyush Goyal in a press conference.
"Since 2010, the then UPA government treated Kingfisher Airlines with leniency," Goyal said. "Kingfisher was also given various loans," he added.
"The family and party which looted the nation is creating a defence based on lies to cover up their sins," he said.
16:53 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi met Nirav Modi in September 2013: Shehzad Poonawalla
16:37 (IST)
'Set Jait & Go': Congress gets creative with its jibes
16:17 (IST)
Is it correct for the finance minister to interact with an absconder in such a manner? asks Congress
"Despite a bank fraud of Rs 9,000, and a CBI FIR, why wasn't Vijay Mallya arrested?" Randeep Surjewala said at the press conference.
"On whose orders did 17 banks avoid taking any action against Vijay Mallya (during a specific period of time)?" Surjewala further asked, as the Congress spokesperson asked the government various questions.
"Is it legally, morally, ethically correct for the finance minister to interact with an absconder in such a manner?" he said.
"The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that they were never told to stop or detain Vijay Mallya," Surjewala said.
16:10 (IST)
'Bhagodon ka saath, looteron ka vikas' seems to be Modi govt's new slogan: Randeep Surjewala
"When another 'bhagoda' Vijay Mallya ran away from the country, he was seen with Arun Jaitley (before he left)," said Congress' Randeep Surjewala.
"Why are all the bhagodas seen with the prime minister?" Surjewala said. "It seems the film 'Jab We Met Part 2' is on in this country. Before leaving the country, Vijay Mallya meets Finance Minister Arun Jaitley," he said.
"'Bhagodon ka saath, looteron ka vikas' seems to be the new slogan of the Modi government," Surjewala said.
"Demands for the resignation of the finance minister have been raised but the prime minister and the finance minister are silent yet again," he said.
16:05 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy states "two undeniable facts on the Mallya escape issue"
15:54 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi on back foot due to Kingfisher Airlines
However, the BJP, on its part, has claimed that it is Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has on the 'back foot' due to Kingfisher Airlines.
14:58 (IST)
'Arun Jaitley gives you wings': Congress mocks BJP
In their latest tweet, Congress shared an image with the caption, "Arun Jaitley gives you wings," referring to the allegation that Rahul Gandhi made about Jaitley helping Mallya escape.
14:22 (IST)
Bhrashtachari Bromance: Congress video questions Jaitley-Mallya 'friendship'
"First time dekha tumhe hum kho gaya, second time me love ho gaya... ye akkha India janta hai hum tumpe marta hai..."
This is how the video mocking the ongoing controversy over Jaitley meeting Mallya starts. Congress' social media released a video and titled it Bhrashtachari Bromance. The video starts with a song and caricature of several BJP leaders who have, as alleged by the Congress, colluded with "fraudsters". The song playing in the background is from Hindi film Jaan Tere Naam which released in 1992. It's quite funny. Watch it here
14:12 (IST)
BJP-Congress should debate why is it so difficult to extradite fugitives like Mallya
As senior Congress and BJP leaders sparred over the alleged meeting between Jaitley and fugitive Mallya in the "corridors of Parliament", it is important to remember the relevant problem.
The real issue isn't the alleged meeting but the loopholes in extradition treaties matter. The real issue that political parties should debate over why it is so difficult to extradite fugitives such as Mallya. Rather than indulging in heated political debates which is going nowhere, parties should find ways of using India’s economic and strategic clout to shut loopholes in extradition treaties which allow fugitives to live elsewhere without the fear of being brought to justice.
14:00 (IST)
Curious case of CBI's lookout notice against Vijay Mallya
While political clamour over Jaitley meeting Mallya has dominated the news cycle for the day, it's interesting to note that Vijay Mallya boarded the flight to India when the lookout notice issued by the CBI against him was tweaked from 'report' to 'detain' upon arrival. As the case gets murkier, we can expect this issue not dying down anytime soon.
13:45 (IST)
Rafale and Vijay Mallya — govt is lying about everything, says Congress
Rahul said that the government has been lying about everything — Rafale deal, Vijay Mallya's escape. "He (Mallya) was given a free passage out of the country by the Finance Minister," Rahul alleged.
13:39 (IST)
Clear collusion, says Rahul Gandhi
"Even if he (Mallya) caught up with you in the corridor why did you not tell the CBI, ED that he's going to flee, catch him? This is clearly a collusion, there is definitely a deal. Finance Minister should clearly say what transpired and he should resign," says Rahul.
13:21 (IST)
Arun Jaitley colluded with Vijay Mallya: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says, "It is an open and shut case. An economic offender tells finance minister that he is leaving for London. Why did he not inform the officials? He should step down."
13:17 (IST)
Jaitley should have mentioned the meeting, however small, claims Congress
Congress press conference is underway. Party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot and PL Punia are addressing the media. Claiming that Congress has proof of Jaitley and Mallya meeting, Punia said that he had informed the media of Jaitley-Mallya meeting. "They have been quiet for one and a half year. Jaitley has addressed the Parliament ever since but he never mentioned the meeting (however small). This is breach of trust. There is CCTV footage of the two meeting. If proven wrong I will quit politics, or Jaitley ji should quit," said Punia.
13:06 (IST)
Sometimes it feels Kingfisher Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy: Sambit Patra
BJP, in a press conference, upped the ante in the ongoing Mallya-Jaitley controversy and said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has "gone on back-foot over Kingfisher Airlines."
Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Sometimes it seems the Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy. Benefits that Gandhi family got out of Kingfisher Airlines via business class upgradation, free tickets etc is in public domain."
12:57 (IST)
'Are Mallya and Rahul Gandhi working in tandem?'
Senior BJP leaders on Thursday spoke out against the Congress and launched scathing attack against party chief Rahul Gandhi. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the "deliberate accosting" of Arun Jaitley by Vijay Mallya in Parliament is being made an "issue" by Congress.
"Deliberate accosting by Mallya in corridors of Parliament and Jaitley rebuffing him to talk to banks for repayment of loans in just half sentence is sought to be made an issue by Congress. It comes after Rahul Gandhi's visit to London. Are Mallya and Rahul Gandhi working in tandem," asks Prasad.
12:39 (IST)
As long as Narendra Modi is PM, fugitive will be brought back, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Stepping up their attack against Congress and their allegations, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress' friendship with Mallya is well-known.
"Who used to go to parties in Goa? Who used to be his guests abroad?" Pradhan told reporters that the guilty are making the maximum noise. "Won't let him go, as long as Narendra Modi is PM, however strong might the fugitive be, he'll be brought back," Pradhan added.
12:36 (IST)
BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan hints at Congress-Mallya collusion
Violation of decorum, is how Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the alleged meeting between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "He (Mallya)had taken undue advantage of his (FM) presence in Parliament corridor. It's a lie and violation of decorum. Is prakar ke avishvasniya vyakti ke baare mein aur unki tippani pe jo log bharosa karte hain, unki dosti pata chalti hai."
12:30 (IST)
Meeting between Mallya and Jaitley can be verified with the CCTV footage
Congress leader Congress' PL Punia claimed that he saw both "Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya having a discussion in the Central Hall of the Parliament. This can be can verified with CCTV footage from that day."
11:40 (IST)
Nation wants to know, says Congress
Mallya's allegations gave a chance to the Opposition, especially, the Congress to question the government and ask why was Mallya allowed to leave. The government must explain how and why Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. The government, Congress said, was fully complicit in the flight of people like Mallya and others from the country.
11:34 (IST)
Mallya's claims factually false, said Jaitley
After Mallya's admission that he met Arun Jaitley before leaving India, the finance minister said that the embattled liquor baron's statement is "factually false" in as much as it does not reflect truth. "Since 2014, I have never given him any appointment to meet me and the question of his having met me does not arise." Jaitley was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India.
"Since he was a Member of Rajya Sabha and he occasionally attended the House, he misused that privilege on one occasion, having been fully briefed about his earlier “bluff offers”, I curtly told him “there was no point talking to me and he must make offers to his bankers," Jaitley tweeted on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Mallya said, "I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks)."
11:22 (IST)
Everybody gets paid off, that's the primary objective: Mallya outside UK court
Mallya, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, responded to the swarm of reporters gathered outside the UK court in his characteristic manner, saying the "courts will decide". "As far as I am concerned, I have. I hope the honourable judges will consider it favourably; everybody gets paid off and I guess that's the primary objective,” Mallya told the UK court.
According to Mallya, he and the United Breweries Group (UBHL) have filed an application in the Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs 13,900 crores. They have asked the court for permission to allow the sale of assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the Public Sector Banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the Court.
11:20 (IST)
Mallya fighting extradition trial since 4 December, 2017
The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on 4 December last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya.
11:19 (IST)
Undeniable fact that 'lookout notice' was diluted, and Mallya met Jaitley: Subramanian Swamy tweets
In a series of tweets, Swamy said that two "undeniable" facts about the Mallya case is:
11:14 (IST)
Who diluted Mallya's lookout notice, asks Subramanian Swamy
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy noted that Mallya could not have escaped India if the lookout notice by the CBI was stronger. "He (Mallya) then came to Delhi and met someone who was powerful enough to change the Notice from blocking his departure to just reporting his departure. Who was that person who dilute this LON?"
11:11 (IST)
Made a "comprehensive settlement" offer before the Karnataka High Court: Mallya told UK court
Vijay Mallya appeared before a London court on Wednesday for a hearing in his extradition case during which the judge was expected to review a video of the Mumbai jail cell prepared by the Indian authorities for the embattled liquor tycoon.
A defiant Mallya, who is facing money laundering charges in multi-crore fraud case in India, said that he had made a "comprehensive settlement" offer before the Karnataka High Court that will help in paying off all his dues. The remarks by Mallya came as he arrived at the Westminster Magistrates' Court.