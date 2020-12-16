Vijay Diwas 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 India-Pakistan war

The India-Pakistan war had lasted for 13 days before Pakistan Army General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini on this day

Vijay Diwas is observed on 16 December every year to celebrate the victory of India over Pakistan in the War of 1971 that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The India-Pakistan war had lasted for 13 days before Pakistan Army General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini on this day.

The Pakistan Army chief had a troop of 93,000 soldiers under him who also surrendered with him, making it one of the largest surrenders in the history of India's wars. The year marks the 50th anniversary of the victory and the day has been dedicated to the celebration of all the soldiers who fought in the war and sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The official Twitter handles of the Indian defense forces remembered the 1971 war and shared several information from the war front.

Indian Air Force pays tribute to the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation during the Indo-Pak 1971 war.#VijayDiwas#SwarnimVijayVarsh pic.twitter.com/sd8ueoRUJr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 16, 2020

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/fK1m8Wr3mu — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 16, 2020

Vijay Diwas 2020: History

When Bangladesh was part of Pakistan and called East Pakistan, the people of Bangladesh had a lot of grievances. After the results of the election there were undermined, the residents of East Pakistan gave a call for succession on 26 March, 1971. The then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi expressed her support to aid Bangladesh in their struggle for independence.

It was on 3 December, 1971, that the government of India ordered the Indian Army to declare war against Pakistan. This war was fought under the leadership of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vijay Diwas 2020: Significance and celebration

This war was waged for Bangladesh to achieve its independence from Pakistan. Hence, the country celebrates its Independence Day on 16 December every year, which is known as Bijoy Diwas in Bangladesh.

One of the shortest wars in history, the India-Pakistan war saw more than 1,400 soldiers being martyred. Vijay Diwas is the occasion to pay respect to the martyred souls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and also lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashal. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah too extended their wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

On Vijay Diwas we recall the unwavering courage of our armed forces that resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war. On this special Vijay Diwas, had the honour of lighting the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/ERHoWF6GxF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2020

On Vijay Diwas, let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation’s unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity. Their martyrdom in 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit & prowess of our forces. The nation is eternally indebted to them — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2020

As we celebrate Vijay Divas today, I join the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of 1971 war. Their valour and courage wrote a glorious chapter in Indian history and continues to inspire every Indian. #VijayDivas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 16, 2020

आज विजय दिवस के अवसर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं पराक्रम की परम्परा को नमन करता हूँ। मैं स्मरण करता हूँ उन जाँबाज़ सैनिकों की बहादुरी को जिन्होंने १९७१ के युद्ध में एक नई शौर्यगाथा लिखी। उनका त्याग और बलिदान सभी भारतीयों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। यह देश उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020