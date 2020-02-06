IN PARTNERSHIP WITH


Vietnam's vice president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh to visit India from 11 to 13 Feb next week; two countries to hold delegation-level talks

India Asian News International Feb 06, 2020 18:11:51 IST

  • Vice president of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, will be on a three-day state visit to India, beginning 11 February

  • During her visit, India and Vietnam will hold delegation-level talks

  • After Delhi, the vice president will also visit Bodh Gaya of Bihar

New Delhi: Vice president of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, will be on a three-day state visit to India, beginning 11 February, said Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Vietnams vice president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh to visit India from 11 to 13 Feb next week; two countries to hold delegation-level talks

File image of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Twitter/@MEAIndia

"Vice president of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh would be on an official visit to India from 11 to 13 February. During the visit, the direct flight between India and Vietnam could be announced," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a weekly briefing.

During her visit, India and Vietnam will hold delegation-level talks. The visiting vice-president will also call of President Ram Nath Kovind.

"India and Vietnam links are built on the foundation fo close cultural as well as civilization links and marked by mutual trust and understanding as well are strong corporations, regional and international fora," said Kumar.

After Delhi, the vice president will also visit Bodh Gaya of Bihar.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 18:11:51 IST

