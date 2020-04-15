VidMate – The Best Video Download App In The Circuit

It is hard to download videos from different online websites and platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, DailyMotion on your mobile device but that is now possible using an app called VidMate.

VidMate is a free video download app available for Android that lets you download videos of any type from the internet. With the help of VidMate, you can download and watch any video from any website. It works perfectly on all Android devices whether it is a smartphone or tablet, you can use VidMate on all these devices and start downloading your favourite videos right now.

Talking of Vidmate App, it offers a variety of unique features to the users. A built-in browser and multiple language support to begin with, VidMate has a simple and clean interface. The app is very easy to navigate and use. Anyone can use the VidMate app to download videos from the internet. It lets you download the videos with the format and resolution of your choice.

Some video download apps let you download videos in standard quality only but with VidMate you can download videos in any resolution you want to, from 144p to 4K. It is also much faster and better than most of the video downloaders out there. The only drawback is that it is a free app and that's why it has ads which can be annoying sometimes.

Downloading Videos Using Vidmate App

To download VidMate on your Android device, you will need to download APK on your Android device from the official website of Vidmate.

After the APK has been downloaded, locate it on your Android device and open the VidMate APK installer. You will be asked to enable the installation of apps from Unknown Sources. Make sure that you enable it. It is an important step and installation won't proceed further without enabling this. The installation process will now begin, and it will be installed on your Android device.

Saving Media Files After Video Download

The process is simple, launch the app on your Android device. Once the app opens up, it will show you the search bar along with the top websites. It will also show trending videos. You can either search for the video you want to download or paste the link of the video.

Now tap on the title of the video and click on the Download button to start downloading. Select the quality of the video that you are downloading. The video will now begin to download. You can download multiple videos at once.

VidMate is a very useful app and it saves your time by allowing you to download videos from the internet in just a few seconds. You can then watch those videos when you are free. VidMate is currently the best video downloader available for Android.

