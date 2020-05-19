Video shows Visakhapatnam police beating up 'inebriated' doctor; medico had been suspended for complaining about PPE kits, N-95 masks shortage

A doctor in Visakhapatnam was tied and beaten up by the city police and dragged on the road after he allegedly "created nuisance" in public and abused the state government.

Videos of Dr K Sudhakar being kicked by the police went viral on social media on Saturday. Police told reporters that the doctor was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.

The anesthesiologist was suspended last month from the Narsipatnam government hospital in Andhra Pradesh over his allegations that an adequate number of PPE kits and N-95 masks were not provided to the doctors according to Hindustan Times. Sudhakar had alleged in March that doctors were asked to use one mask for 15 days.

In the video that was shared widely on social media, the doctor can be seen being dragged into an auto rickshaw with his hands tied behind his back to be taken to the police station.

Andhra doctor tied-up, thrashed by Vizag cops. Cops claim doc psychologically disturbed & drunk. Same doc was suspended by Jagan govt two months ago, when he spoke up against lack of N-95 masks in govt hospital in Narsipatnam. Vizag top cop suspends constable for thrashing doc. pic.twitter.com/aE9vhp38hx — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) May 16, 2020

Sudhakar was found in an inebriated state and behaving rudely with the police, which had rushed to the spot after a call stating that nuisance was being on the highway at Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam police commissioner RK Meena told reporters.

The doctor snatched the mobile phone from a constable and threw it away, Meena claimed. The doctor is apparently suffering from some psychological problems,” the police commissioner said. "We have sent him to King George Memorial Hospital (KGMH) for medical examination. After receiving the medical report, we shall book a case against Sudhakar under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code," the commissioner said.

The constable who behaved rudely with the doctor was suspended, Meena announced later.

KGMH superintendent Dr K Arjuna said that Sudhakar was brought to the casualty ward at 6.30 pm. "From the smell, it was found that he was in a drunk condition. Under the influence of alcohol, he did not cooperate with anybody there and kept abusing all," he said, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI and other parties criticised the law and order situation in the state. "It was an inhuman treatment meted out to a Dalit doctor for questioning the inefficiency of the government. The police and the ruling party leaders are trying to project him as a mentally challenged person to defend their action," TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said.