Video of women pole dancing inside Delhi Metro goes viral; angers internet

Adding to the ever-growing collection of strange and uncomfortable videos captured in the Delhi Metro, a new clip has emerged, featuring two women engaging in pole dancing. This latest addition joins the assortment of videos that have entertained us with everything from impromptu dance performances and public displays of affection to heated arguments in the metro.

Among the countless recordings capturing romantic encounters, dance routines, and musical talents on display inside the Delhi Metro, a new viral video has surfaced on social media. This time, it showcases two women pole dancing to the melodious tune of ‘Main To Beghar Hoon,’ a song from the film Suhaag, which starred the iconic duo Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor.

After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro,

The latest is Pole Dancing…..

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RpvKJ9jLny — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) July 6, 2023

While several other passengers stand in another section of the train, the dancers appear entirely unconcerned, fully immersed in their routine. The caption accompanying the video humorously states, “After p**n, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro, The latest is Pole Dancing…..”

The video was shared on the Twitter account ‘Hasna Zaroori Hai,’ and it has garnered quite a lot of attention from social media users. Many of these users expressed their disapproval of the performance. One user questioned, “Daily college jati hu toh yeh sab kyu nahi dikhta.” Another remarked, “Must say Mumbai public has behaved better than desperate Delhi crowd!” Yet another user inquired, “Isko zoo ghoshit kyu nahi kar dete?” A third person added, “Kya bakwas chal rahi hai ye.” Meanwhile, a fourth individual humorously commented, “I wanna go this strip club.”

In another incident, a video emerged on Wednesday, featuring kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, dancing inside the Delhi Metro. These individuals embark on a pilgrimage to Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan to collect holy water from the Ganga. The annual Kanwar Yatra began this year on 4 July.

In another video circulating on the micro-blogging platform, a woman could be seen slapping a man and scolding him in the presence of other passengers. The reason behind her outburst remained unknown, leaving viewers puzzled as to why no one within the metro intervened or reacted to her behaviour.

These incidents, captured on camera, have sparked a range of reactions and discussions, highlighting the peculiar events happening within the Delhi Metro premises.