Tigers fascinate people with their impressive size and unique fur comprising vertical stripes on orange fur with a white underside. Every activity undertaken by the big cat grabs eyeballs, whether it is just a low-key meandering in the jungle or a bloody fight with another predator. Shifting attention back to one such glimpse, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Ramesh Pandey, who often posts interesting wildlife content on microblogging site X, shared a video featuring a tiger quenching thirst in a puddle in the wilderness during the ongoing monsoon season. The clip is credited to Bandipur forest officials.

The officer shared the post a few days ago. The clip has amassed over 2.4 lakh views. It garnered over 3,400 likes.

One user asked, “Is this really Bandipur? We’ve been there so many times. Ek bhi nahi dikha. There must be very few I think but the guy in the safari says there are some 150 tigers which I doubt.”

is this really bandipur? we’ve been there so many times ek bhi nahi dikha…there must be very few i think but the guy in the safari says there are some 150 tigers which i doubt😂 — Shubh (@shubhammmmmmmmm) July 27, 2023

“I think all parks are closed during the monsoon. But looks like I was ill-informed,” an account remarked.

I thought all parks are closed during the monsoon. But looks like I was ill-informed. — Brian Hoogewerf (@BrianHoogewerf) July 27, 2023

Acid rain occurs in many parts of the country, even in forests. I wonder how this water impacts animals, birds, apart from soil esp., if it contains pollutants,” commented another, expressing concern towards the animals.

There is acid rain in many parts of the country, even over forests. I wonder how this water impacts animals, birds, apart from soil esp., if it contains pollutants. — Karuna Sanghvi (@karunasanghvi) July 27, 2023

One user wrote, “Oh wow, what a sight.”

Oh wow, what a sighting — Aarti (@talesfromaaroo) July 26, 2023

Earlier, another IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video featuring a group of tigers enjoying a pond in the wilderness. The short clip shows five tigers relaxing in the water while lying down. Glancing at something, one of the tigers stands up and walks out of the pond while others continue to relish their time in the water.

International Tiger Day 2023:

Global Tiger Day, commonly referred to as International Tiger Day is observed globally on 29 July every year. A News 18 report, citing the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s data, quotes that tigers across the world have increased their population by 40 per cent since their last assessment in 2015.

India has a big role to play in increasing the percentage of the population. With more than 50 tiger reserves in the country, India is working diligently to bring the species out of endangered list.