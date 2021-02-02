Video of motorcycle moving on its own in dead of night goes viral, watch here

The 30-second clip from CCTV footage, shared by Twitter user Amber Zaidi, has already garnered over 4.7K views

The video of a parked motorcycle moving all by itself has gone viral on social media. Shared by Twitter user Amber Zaidi, the 30-second clip left netizens shocked.

In the CCTV footage shared by Zaidi, one can see two bikes parked on a narrow street in front of a house. Suddenly, one of the bikes begins moving by itself, turning and proceeding towards a particular point before falling to the ground. Strangely, not a single person was seen in the vicinity of the motorbike.

Zaidi captioned the spooky post writing that if the incident was not caught on camera, no one would have believed it.

Since being posted the video has already garnered over 4.7K views.

India Today, quoting media reports, said the incident happened somewhere in Gujarat.

However, this is not the first time that netizens were baffled by a vehicle moving on its own. Back in October 2020, social media was riddled by the video of a vehicle moving on its own, with a passenger, but no driver. And no, it was not any automated car of Tesla, but rather a Premier Padmini Fiat car.

In the video, a man can be seen wearing a mask sitting on the passenger seat next to the driver's seat which is empty. The man is the only person in the vehicle. According to reports, the video was shot in Tamil Nadu.

However, a Times Now report revealed that the man on the passenger seat held the secret to the self-driving car. It was him who was handling the steering wheel by extending his arm and the car had a two-way pedal system, generally used in a driving school.