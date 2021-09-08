Video of a king cobra 'standing up' during a rescue goes viral; social media users left speechless

The incident reportedly took place last week in Belthangady, Karnataka. The 14-feet cobra was spotted inside the bathroom of a home

Encountering a snake can be a terrifying experience for anyone. Even those who deal with reptiles on a daily basis are not exempt from danger and nail-biting rescue attempts. A video that went viral recently, shows the close call a snake rescuer had with a king cobra.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his social media captioning it “how not to rescue a snake”. The video has garnered over 2.4 lakh views to date.

How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra. Via @judedavid21 pic.twitter.com/yDJ5bLevQf — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 7, 2021

The 8-second clip shows a snake rescuer standing outside a door and bending to catch the cobra’s tail. Before he can use the tongs in his hand to safely pull out the reptile, the cobra suddenly appears at the door. Raising its head, the snake rises up to almost four feet in height. The clip ends with the rescuer getting startled by the cobra and accidentally losing his equipment.

The incident reportedly took place last week in Belthangady, Karnataka. A 14-feet cobra was spotted inside the bathroom of a home. Ashok, a local snake rescuer and expert, was called in to transport the reptile out of the house. The snake was later safely released into a nearby forest.

When the video was shared on the internet, several users were left speechless. Many said that the rescuer was lucky to survive the encounter.

This is not the first time such a video has made headlines. Recently, the video of a rescuer removing a giant snake from a ceiling stunned social media users. The clip shows the rescuer pulling on the snake’s tail through a crack in the ceiling. However, as the roof cracks, the enormous size of the snake is revealed. A section of the roof collapses due to the weight of the snake and the rescuer’s attempts to pull it out.

The humongous reptile falls to the ground and attempts to strike the rescuer. After a few heart-stopping moments, the reptile is finally captured.