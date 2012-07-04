Video: Sathyan suicide mission turns into tragedy of errors

Not all escape or suicide plans go according to plan. And it definitely didn't go well for Sathyan from Pathanamthitta district of Kerala who climbed an electric tower in an attempt to initially escape the police and then attempt suicide.

Accused of murdering a woman, Sathyan ran away from the police and climbed the electricity transmission tower. When the people and police gathered to nab him, he tied a noose around his neck and threatened to commit suicide.

For five hours everyone waited as the drama played out until Sathyan reportedly jumped in an attempt to commit suicide. But his woes were not over. Whether he jumped or fell isn't clear, but the rope he thought had fastened to the transmission tower came undone and he plunged down.

He slammed into the bars of the transmission tower until he finally landed in a paddy field. Miraculously he survived and was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Watch the full video. Viewer discretion strongly advised:

