Video: IAF prepares for Air Force Day in Chandigarh, these aircraft will be on display
In the year 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established in undivided India during British colonial rule. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had participated in World War II, for which King George VI of Britain had awarded the IAF the prefix 'Royal'
Chandigarh: Preparations are underway for Air Force Day celebrations by the IAF at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. Air Force Day is on October 8. For the first time, a program is being organized at Sukhna Lake on this occasion.
Till now the Air Force Day program was being organized at the Hindon Base of the IAF in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP).
It is being said that this time President Draupadi Murmu will also attend the program. IAF aircraft are seen preparing in the sky for the Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh. Fighter jets are practicing while performing aircraft. They are seen drawing a line of smoke while moving at high speed with the colorful lights in them.
#WATCH | The preparations for Air Force Day are underway at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8.
For the first time, Air Force Day will be celebrated outside the Hindon base of Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/CRHufLjQSr
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
According to IAF officials, Rafale, Su-30 and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft will be displayed in Chandigarh. Apart from this, aerobatic performance teams like Suryakiran and Sarang will also display their power.
