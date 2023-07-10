Video featuring influencer dancing at Delhi metro platform goes viral; internet dismayed

A video has been making rounds on the internet featuring an influencer dancing on a Hindi song inside the Delhi metro premises. The video came to light for flouting mandatory guidelines set by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) about not making reels inside metro trains. It comes amid a series of conduct breaches by passengers across various metro stations. The rail authority earlier pointed out that any activity that inconveniences passengers is strictly prohibited.

The video was shared on Instagram by Seema Kanojiya, a blogger herself. Dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated long skirt, she was seen dancing to the song ‘Andekhi Anjaani’ by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The video was shot inside the metro premises as the metro door stayed open.

Check out the video:

The post garnered over 8 lakh views. Check out some comments below:

One user wrote: “Jigar hona chahiye publicly aesa dance karne ke liye” (You need courage to dance publicly like this).

“She is crazy,” wrote another user.

Another user pointed out: “She thought the metro would run, so she made it as soon as possible.”

“Someone needs to stop their restlessness. Everyone runs from fear,” a fourth user said.

The blogger also posted another video inside a metro coach. In this video, she dances to Himesh Reshammiya’s hit song ‘Tu Yaad Na Aaye Aisa Koi Din Nahin.’ The video garnered over 5.5 lakh views.

Check out the video:

“How did she get the blue tick?” asked a user, who pointed to the woman’s verified account.

Another user pointed out: “The boy behind her is getting nervous.”

A third user commented: “Have you gone mad? Don’t you know it’s not allowed in the metro?”

Time and again several such videos by Influencers have garnered eyeballs for their extended reach. Earlier, a woman danced to Bappi Lahiri’s blockbuster song Asalaam-e-Ishqum inside a metro coach. The video uploaded to Instagram shows the woman creating a peculiar scene as the people around her seem uneasy as they try to ignore her.