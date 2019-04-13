Video clip shows tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh being beaten up and forced to carry husband on shoulders

Jhabua: A probe was ordered on Saturday after a video clip of a young tribal woman carrying her husband on her shoulders as punishment meted out by villagers went viral on social media.

District Superintendent of Police Vineet Jain said the woman, in her twenties, was reportedly shamed by villagers of Devigaon, in Tandla police station limits, some 40 kilometres from Jhabua.

"We are probing the incident and senior officials including the deputy and sub-division officer of police have been rushed to the village. Action will be taken against those guilty," he said.

Police sources said the woman was apparently punished by people of Devigaon because she was having a relationship with another man.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.