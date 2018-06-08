You are here:
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to attend convocation of ICFAI University, Information and Public Relations Department in Sikkim

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 12:53:26 IST

Gangtok: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Sikkim for two days starting from 15 June, an official release said.

As per the itinerary, Naidu is scheduled to attend the convocation of ICFAI University in the state, it said.

File image of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

He is also scheduled to attend an official programme at the National Research Centre for Orchids in Pakyong. The vice-president will interact with the scientists of the research centre.

Sikkim's Chief Secretary AK Shrivastava held acoordination meeting on Thursday to discuss the detailed agenda of the vice-president's scheduled visit to the state, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.

Top officials of the state government, central government, Army officials, the vice-chancellor of the ICFAI University and Airports Authority of India officials posted at the Pakyong airport were also present at the meeting, the IPR release said.


