Vice Admiral SN Ghormade takes over as Eastern Naval Command's Chief of Staff

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral SN Ghormade assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, on Thursday.

The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 January, 1984.

He is a graduate of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune, United States Naval Staff College at Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island and the Naval War College, Mumbai.

In addition to a specialisation in navigation and direction within the Navy, the Admiral holds an M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies from University of Mumbai, MSc Defence and Strategic Studies from University of Madras and Master Degree in Personnel Management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (University of Pune).

Ghormade was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on 26 January, 2017 and Nau Sena Medal in 2007 by the President of India and Commendation by Chief of Naval Staff in 2000.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.