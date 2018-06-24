Football world cup 2018

VHP's governing council meet today to focus on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, setting up ministry for cow protection

India Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 10:25:29 IST

New Delhi: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a separate ministry for cow protection and the influx of migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar are the key issues that will be discussed at the governing council meeting of the VHP starting Sunday.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's secretary general, Milind Parande said these issues would be deliberated upon at the three-day governing council meeting.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

He said the organisation was confident that only a grand temple of Lord Ram would be constructed at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Parande said the organisation would not allow a mosque to come up anywhere within the ambit marked for the construction of the temple and the cultural complex.

He also demanded the relocation of Rohingya refugees from Jammu and the illegal Bangladeshi refugees from the northeastern states.

He further said the government should offer citizenship and rehabilitation to the Hindus who fled Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The organisation demanded that the Union government impose a complete ban on bovine slaughter in the country, he said.

The VHP secretary general also lashed out at the CIA, the intelligence agency of the United States, for referring to them and the Bajrang Dal as "militant religious organisations" in its World Factbook.

"It has been said, it has been instrumental in bringing down many governments all over the world. They have supported terrorism for their own ends," he said.

"They have no right to call VHP and Bajrang Dal, which are 'seva' organisation. We are working for Hindus, not working against anybody," Parande said.

The VHP asked the Union government to intervene in the matter, highlighting that the CIA had also depicted the Indian map incorrectly.

The CIA is a government agency, so we expect the Indian government to take up the issue, he said.


