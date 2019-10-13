VHP to launch NRC 'awareness campaign' in West Bengal in December; ‘not a single Hindu will leave country’, says Milind Parande

Nagpur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday announced that it would launch a National Register of Citizens (NRC) 'awareness campaign' in West Bengal in December. VHP national general secretary Milind Parande said here that the programme would cover all districts in the eastern state.

The NRC containing names and certain relevant information for identification of Indian citizens in Assam is maintained by the Central government. Union home minister Amit Shah had recently said the NRC would be extended to West Bengal, triggering a sharp reaction from its chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The NRC was implemented in Assam under the supervision of the supreme court. However, the Centre would be implementing the exercise in West Bengal," said Parande. He said Hindus need not fear about the process "as not a single Hindu would have to leave the country after NRC."

According to the VHP leader, altogether 8,000 Hindus from Pakistan had received citizenship in India in the last four years while 20,000 more Hindus from that country are awaiting Indian citizenship. He also alleged that in Pakur and Sahibganj districts of Jharkhand "Hindus have become a minority".

"As per an NIA report, sleeper cells (of terrorists) are active in these districts," he said. The VHP would carry out its annual "Hitchintak Abhiyan" from 17 November to 1 December across the country during which it aims to reach out to 51 lakh Hindus for raising funds, Parande informed.