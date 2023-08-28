VHP Shobha Yatra: Ayodhya seers sit on fast unto death after being denied from entering Nuh

Nuh and several parts of Haryana have turned into a fortress with tight security positioned at several points as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) resumed Shobha yatra on Monday. Authorities have, however, denied permission for the procession.

Authorities have said Section 144 has been imposed in the Nuh and adjoining areas with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘shobha yatra’ on 28 August.

Amid this, two seers from Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya were allegedly stopped from entering Nuh on Monday. After being restricted, they sat on fast unto death.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya is among the two seers from Ayodhya who have sat on an indefinite hunger strike at the Sohna toll plaza.

“I have come here from Ayodhya… The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If the administration will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj told ANI.

“We had brought the soil of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Jal of Saryu river to pay homage to the Bajrang Dal workers who were killed and were to return after performing Jalabhishek with the Jal of Saryu river,” the Acharya Maharaj said.

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. “I have come here from Ayodhya…The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go… pic.twitter.com/m1Dv76xkna — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said the state police and administration have taken a decision that people should go to temples in the vicinity instead of carrying out a procession.

“Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the govt’s duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained," the Chief Minister said.

"Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in temples as it is Sawan month," CM Khattar said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday. Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in Nuh till 11:59 pm on Monday.

Visuals from Nuh, Haryana where streets wear a deserted look in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' today. Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh and in adjoining areas. pic.twitter.com/0ljoHXAurG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2023

The Nuh Deputy Commissioner, on 25 August, had written to the ACS (Home) highlighting about the call from 'Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat' for a 'Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra' on 28 August in the district and there is an apprehension of misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace in the area.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the VHP was attacked by a mob on 31 July.

With inputs from agencies