VHP puts campaign for Ram temple construction on hold, will resume demand for ordinance after Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has put its campaign for bringing an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on hold for four months in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"If we look forward to conducting a protest, then people will say that we are doing so to influence the people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and we are trying to support a particular party. Hence, the seers have decided that for the next four months, we are not going to hold any protest for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," VHP Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, said.

However, Jain made it clear that the VHP will continue to demand the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya immediately after the 2019 general elections. "We have only stalled it. We have put it on hold for some time because of the Lok Sabha elections, but soon after that we will again come forward with the demand for an ordinance to build Ram temple," Jain added.

The move comes a week after the central government approached the Supreme Court for permission to return 67 acres of land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to its original owners, including Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

The government, in a petition, had sought a direction for releasing the land, which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched 0.313 acres of the disputed area.

The top court had earlier cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit, which was slated for January 29 by a five-judge bench due to the unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties — Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

