The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a demonstration in Noida on Wednesday in protest against the communal violence that has ensued in Haryana’s Nuh. The group has also demanded monetary aid to the kin of two members of its youth wing Bajrang Dal, who reportedly died in the clashes.

The Hindu-right group carried out its demonstration despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people, in the city in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where security has been stepped up in view of the clashes in the neighbouring state.

The rally, which was attended by hundreds of members, began at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A and culminated near the District Magistrate’s office in Sector 27.

The procession — led by VHP’s Noida Mahanagar unit president Chhaya Singh and Mahanagar mantra Dinesh Mahawar decried the “anti-national forces” and demanded strict action against them, the body’s Noida unit head for publicity Rahul Dubey said.

“The attack (in Haryana’s Nuh) led to the brutal killing of two workers of Bajrang Dal and two other common citizens. Vishva Hindu Parishad demands Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 20 lakh each for the injured. We also demand full compensation to those whose vehicles and buses were destroyed,” the VHP said in a statement.

“Each and every person involved in the attack should be caught and given the strictest punishment so that in future these people can become an example so that anti-Hindu, anti-national terror can be stopped,” it added.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI that the law and order situation in Noida was not disrupted due to the demonstrations.

“Ever since the violence started in Haryana, security has been stepped up across Noida and Greater Noida. Vigilance has been enhanced especially in areas which are communally sensitive. PRVs (police response vehicles) have been deployed in increased numbers on the ground and foot marches carried out by police personnel,” he said.

