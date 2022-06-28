VHP President Alok Kumar on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks in a social media post.

"The broad daylight killing captured on camera where the two accused are showing swords and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a challenge to the sovereignty, ideology, and secular fabric of the country," Kumar said.

Kumar said that he wants the government, VHP and people of India to accept this challenge and emerge victorious.

"I am also worried about the threat to the life of Nupur Sharma and Naveen (Jindal) from jihadis. I believe that the government will make necessary security arrangements for them and their families," Kumar added.

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was beheaded on Tuesday and the videos of his gruesome murder have been doing the rounds on social media.