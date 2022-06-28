VHP condemns brutal killing of 27-year-old tailor in Udaipur
VHP President Alok Kumar on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a 27-year-old tailor in Udaipur for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks in a social media post.
"The broad daylight killing captured on camera where the two accused are showing swords and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a challenge to the sovereignty, ideology, and secular fabric of the country," Kumar said.
One of the videos shows two men barging into the shop and attacking Lal with knives.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm as tensions gripped the city following the murder.
