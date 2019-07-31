You are here:
VG Siddhartha dead: Politicians, business leaders condole CCD founder's death; netizens reminisce about their go-to cafe

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2019 15:52:28 IST

India's biggest coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day, founder VG Siddhartha's body was found on Wednesday morning after being reported missing mysteriously since Monday night. His body was recovered from Netravati river after 36 hours of search operations conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police.

File image of VG Siddhartha. News18

The body was recovered by a group of fishermen from the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar beach in Mangaluru. The spot from where the body was recovered, was reportedly some distance away from the bridge he was seen on last.

Siddhartha, also the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader SM Krishna, was last seen near the bridge in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, police said.

A letter written by the CCD founder, which surfaced hours after he went missing on Monday night, said that he was under "tremendous pressure" from lenders where he had stated that he fought for a long time but "today, I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend".

Many entrepreneurs, industry experts and politicians took to social media to offer condolences over his "untimely" death.

Reacting to the demise of Siddhartha, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya empathised with Siddhartha's letter saying that Indian 'government and banks can drive anyone to despair'. He gave his own example and called Indian financial institutions as 'vicious and unrelenting'.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon said, "It is a tragic end to a great success story. It is really hard to imagine someone who created India's Starbucks can take his own life."

Kunal Bahl, co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce platform Snapdeal called Siddhartha 'an absolute gentleman' and said that he will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur.

Anand Gopal Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group pointed out the importance of not letting business failures affect the self-esteem of entrepreneurs in his tweet.

Political parties and politicians also took to Twitter to offer condolences.

Karnataka Congress slammed the ruling BJP and blamed the party for creating an atmosphere not conducive for growing businesses. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah remembered Siddhartha's contribution to the state and the country.

While Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi accused prime minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people who voted for an independent and hassle-free economy. Singhvi also alleged that "Since his re-election, Modi has tried majoritarianism, minoritarianism, Kashmir, Pakistan, Muslim women, Ram and even Man vs Wild to divert the attention of the people. From what exactly? Failing economy, rising unemployment, failing infra, farmers dying, failing law and order," he said in another tweet.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that Siddhartha's death reflected a "worrying trend".

The BJP unit in Karnataka hit back at the Congress over criticism over Siddhartha's death. The saffron party appealed for "humanity".

Karnataka chief minister and state president of BJP BS Yediyurappa expressed shock and paid heartfelt condolences on his death. "My heart goes with the bereaved family and may God rest his soul in peace," he said in a tweet.

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) expressed shocked over his death.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called Siddhartha's demise as the result of 'disease of doing business in India'.

Indian cricket commentator and journalist, Harsha Bhogle, wished the company well and said that he would remain a loyal customer to the franchise.

Several people on Twitter also spoke about how some of their fondest days and dates were spent in Cafe Coffee Day, one of the very first coffee chains to have started in India.

Be it hanging out with friends and family, or a wish for something more refined than regular tea, CCD was the go-to place for many.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 15:52:28 IST

