'Learn VFX': Anurag Kashyap's response to Shefali Vaidya's tweet claiming Aishe Ghosh is faking her injuries

Responding to a tweet sent by Shefali Vaidya which claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is faking her injuries, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap schooled the author and told her to 'learn VFX.'

Vaidya, comparing two photos of Ghosh — who is recovering from injuries in a mob attack on students and faculty of the Jawarhal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 January — while tagging Anurag Kashyap said, ".... it's a miracle. Aishee Ghosh's [sic] broken hand got healed in a day and got broken again. Couldn't you coach these dingbats in continuity?"

The filmmaker responded by pointing out that a picture can be flipped horizontally even on a basic mobile phone, and demonstrated by tweeting pictures of Vaidya's Twitter profile.

यह हैं भक्त । एक फ़ोटो को horizontally flip कर के continuityसिखा रहे हैं । किसी भी फ़ोन पे हो सकता है मैडम । VFX सीख लो ज़्यादा अच्छा काम करोगे https://t.co/sY0387HolR pic.twitter.com/G6sNbbaZhs — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 10, 2020

Vaidya, later deleting her tweet, said the image had been photoshopped and apologised to all those who retweeted it.

Deleted the previous tweet as I came to know that one image was photoshopped. Apologies to all those who RTd it. — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 10, 2020

