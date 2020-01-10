You are here:
'Learn VFX': Anurag Kashyap's response to Shefali Vaidya's tweet claiming Aishe Ghosh is faking her injuries

India FP Staff Jan 10, 2020 21:35:10 IST

  • Comparing two photos of Ghosh, who is recovering from injuries in a mob attack on students and faculty of the Jawarhal Nehru University on 5 January, Vaidya said that Ghosh's supporters needed to 'learn continuity'

  • Kashyap, in response, pointed out that a picture can be horizontally flipped even on a basic mobile phone

Responding to a tweet sent by Shefali Vaidya which claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is faking her injuries, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap schooled the author and told her to 'learn VFX.'

Vaidya, comparing two photos of Ghosh — who is recovering from injuries in a mob attack on students and faculty of the Jawarhal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 January — while tagging Anurag Kashyap said, ".... it's a miracle. Aishee Ghosh's [sic] broken hand got healed in a day and got broken again. Couldn't you coach these dingbats in continuity?"

Learn VFX: Anurag Kashyaps response to Shefali Vaidyas tweet claiming Aishe Ghosh is faking her injuries

Screenshot

The filmmaker responded by pointing out that a picture can be flipped horizontally even on a basic mobile phone, and demonstrated by tweeting pictures of Vaidya's Twitter profile.

Vaidya, later deleting her tweet, said the image had been photoshopped and apologised to all those who retweeted it.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 21:35:10 IST

