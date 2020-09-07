Vessels stall and sink at pro-Donald Trump boat parade held on Texas' Lake Travis
There was no evidence of foul play, the sheriff's office said, adding that no injuries or medical emergencies were reported at the parade
Houston: A Texas boat parade in support of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign ran into trouble on Saturday, as multiple vessels took on water or sank, authorities said.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office "responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis," it said on Twitter. "Several boats did sink."
There was no evidence of foul play, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. No injuries or medical emergencies were reported at the parade on Lake Travis, located northwest of Austin.
"Some were taking on water, some were stalled, some were capsizing, it was all types of different things," Dark said.
Photos on Twitter showed boats flying Trump 2020 flags in choppy water, likely caused by the large number of vessels moving closely together.
"There were an exceptional number of boats on the lake today," Dark said, adding authorities were still gathering data on how many boats sank and how many people were rescued.
More than 2,500 people marked themselves on Facebook as having attended the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade, which Dark said was two to three miles (three to five kilometers) long.
The parade, taking place over the US Labor Day holiday weekend, was to feature four parachutists jumping out of a helicopter with smoke and flags, according to the event's Facebook page. Boats were asked to travel at 10 miles per hour.
Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the 3 November election.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ahead of US presidential polls, Donald Trump tries to make ‘wobbly Republicans’ think their party is great again
The goal is to make more moderate voters feel comfortable being associated with a party they think has lurched far to the right
Donald Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid fury over Jacob Blake shooting
The US president has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as ‘thugs’ while voicing support for police
Donald Trump, fresh off accepting Republican nomination for president, stokes fears at New Hampshire rally
The US president claimed he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob” as he lashed out at protesters at his convention