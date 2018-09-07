Venkaiah Naidu leaves for 2-day US visit to deliver address at 2nd World Hindu Congress, interact with diaspora

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to the United States. During the visit, Naidu is slated to deliver an address at the 2nd World Hindu Congress (WHC) in Chicago on 9 September. He will also interact with the Indian community residing in the country.

The WHC, which is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 September, is a "global platform for Hindus to connect, share ideas, inspire one another, and impact the common good. It will offer Hindus an opportunity to introspect towards improvement and tap into their collective resources to seek tangible solutions to the most pressing issues of this age," according to its website.

Held once every four years, WHC's seven parallel conferences will showcase how the values, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the global Hindu community find expression in a variety of spheres, including economic, education, media, organisational, and political, as well as the unique leadership and contributions of Hindu women and youth, said the website.

The global event also marks the commemoration of 125 years of Swami Vivekananda's address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago.