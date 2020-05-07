Vellore Institute of Technology to hold VITEEE 2020 exams from 29 July to 2 August for admission to VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the dates for VITEEE 2020. Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2020 will be held from 29 July to 2 August.

VITEEE 2020 will be conducted in 119 cities across the country. The exam is held for admission to VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal.

The VIT website says that the last date to apply for the entrance exam has been extended but hasn’t announced any particular date yet.

VITEEE Eligibility

Those who want to appear for the exam should have passed Class 12 exams with 60 percent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe should have passed Class 12 with 50 percent aggregate marks in the above-mentioned subjects.

Those appearing for Class 12 exam are also eligible.

How to apply for VITEEE 2020

Step 1: Go to official website of VIT

Step 2: Register yourself by providing required details

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Pay exam fee

Step 5: Take printout of the application form

Exam Pattern

VITEEE tests the knowledge in Maths or Biology, Physics, Chemistry, English and Aptitude. The exam comprises 125 multiple choice questions. The maximum time allotted to complete the test is two and half hours.

Out of 125 questions, there are 40 questions of Maths or Biology, 35 of Physics, 35 of Chemistry, 10 of Aptitude and 5 of English.

Candidates are advised to select question paper carefully as there are two types of question sets, MPCEA(Maths / Physics/ Chemistry / English / Aptitude) for BTech programmes and BPCEA (Biology / Physics/ Chemistry / English / Aptitude) for Bio stream programmes.

