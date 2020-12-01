Vellore Institute of Technology admission 2021: Registration for VITEEE 2021 begins at vit.ac.in

Those applying for VITEEE for UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2021 should have been born on or after 1 July 1999

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has on Tuesday, 1 December, started online registration process for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering entrance exam (VITEEE) 2021. Willing and eligible candidates can register for the entrance test on the official website vit.ac.in by 30 March 2021.

VITEEE 2021 will tentatively be conducted in the second and third week of April. The counselling will be held in the first week of May and classes will commence from second week of July.

According to a report by Scroll, candidates applying for the undergraduate engineering admission for the 2021 session must have secured a minimum aggregate of 60 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology the Class 12 or other qualifying examination.

VITEE 2021 will be a computer based test (CBT). Candidates will get a total of 2 hours 30 minutes to complete the examination.

https://news.careers360.com/viteee-2021-application-form-released-at-vitacin

Students who qualify the VITEEE will be eligible for admission into engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

A report by NDTV, said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VIT decided not to hold the engineering entrance exam. Students will be admitted to engineering courses on the basis of their Class 12 scores.

Steps to register for VITEEE 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology - vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "VITEEE 2021 / B.Tech. Admissions 2021."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to provide your name, residential status, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email ID to register.

Step 4: After registration, go back to the Login page and key in the register email ID, password and verification code.

Step 5: Provide all the relevant documents and upload photo and signature in appropriate size to complete the VITEEE 2021 application form.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee.

Step 7: Check all the details before pressing the final submit button.

Here is the direct link to apply for VITEEE 2021: https://viteee.vit.ac.in/