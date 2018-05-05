Vehicle part of Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Kavinder Gupta's cavalcade meets with accident; one killed, three injured

Jammu: A cameraman was killed and three other persons were injured on Saturday when a vehicle of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister's cavalcade met with an accident.

Police said a vehicle that was part of Kavinder Gupta's cavalcade went out of the driver's control and plunged into a canal in Gangyal area of Jammu district.

Cameraman Suram Singh died in the accident while three others were injured. Two Of the injured have been shifted to the Medical College, while the third person was undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Nagar hospital, police said.