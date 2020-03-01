Vatican rejects Sister Lucy Kalappura's second appeal against expulsion over 'lifestyle violation'; Kerala nun had participated in protests against Franco Mulakkal

Kochi: The Vatican has rejected the second appeal filed by a Kerala nun against the decision of Franciscan Clarist Congregation to expel her for "failing" to provide explanation for her lifestyle, which allegedly violated church rules, sources close to the nun claimed on Sunday.

A few months ago, the Congregation for the Oriental Churches in Vatican had dismissed Sister Lucy Kalappura's first appeal challenging her expulsion by Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

The nun filed the second appeal with the Vatican alleging that the 'disciplinary action' was taken for participating in protests by a group of nuns seeking arrest of a bishop accused of raping a fellow nun. "The sister has received a communication in Latin from Vatican saying that the appeal was rejected," George Moolechalil of "Justice for Sister Lucy,"a social media platform supporting the nun, told PTI.

The nun has authorised Moolechalil, who is also the leader of Kerala Catholic Church Refromation Movement (KCRM), to communicate with media on her behalf. He termed as "unilateral" the decision taken by the Vatican on her second appeal.

The nun had written to Congregation for the Oriental Churches, seeking an opportunity to her to appear in person before the Supreme Tribunal of the Segnatura Apostolica in Vatican to present her views. But, she was denied an opportunity to present her views, he said.

He also said the nun would continue her legal fight in the courts in the country against the alleged move to force her out of the FCC convent she is staying in Wayanad.

A spokesman of the Mananthavady diocese said the FCC congregation has not received any communication from Vatican in this connection. "She may have got communication from Vatican as she filed the appeal not through the system in the congregation," the spokesman said. He said if her second appeal was also rejected, she cannot continue to stay as a nun in the convent.

A lay woman cannot stay in the convent meant for nuns, he said about the Sister Lucy's status in the convent.

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who took part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation, seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC in August last year.

In its notice to the nun in January last year, the congregation had termed as "grave violations," Sister Lucy possessing a driving licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it and publishing a book and spending money without the permission and knowledge of her superiors.

The nun had dismissed charges levelled against her by the congregation, saying many of them were a "deliberate attempt to paint her in bad light." The FCC, under the Roman Catholic Church, had said the nun was issued "proper canonical warnings," but did not show the needed remorse.

